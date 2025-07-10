China's auto market posts strong growth in H1

China's auto production and sales logged double-digit increases in the first half of the year (H1), a sign of vibrant domestic consumption in the world's second-largest economy, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed on Thursday.



The country's auto output totaled 15.62 million units during the period, up 12.5 percent from a year ago, while auto sales rose 11.4 percent to 15.65 million units.



In particular, new energy vehicle production surged 41.4 percent year on year to nearly 6.97 million units in the first six months, with sales up by 40.3 percent year on year to about 6.94 million units.

