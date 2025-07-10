TikTok rejects Reuters report about groundwork for ‘potential sale,’ calling the claim ‘factually inaccurate’

TikTok Photo:VCG

Social media platform TikTok has rejected a Reuters' "exclusive" report that claimed the platform was laying "the groundwork for a potential sale," saying the report is factually inaccurate, according to a statement."The recently posted Reuters story, which is based on anonymous uninformed sources, is factually inaccurate," read the statement posted on the platform's official website on Wednesday US local time.The statement did not name a specific Reuters report or provide further information. The company did not respond to a Global Times' request for comment as of press time on Thursday.On Wednesday, citing unnamed sources, Reuters reported that TikTok was preparing to launch a standalone app for US users that is expected to operate on a separate algorithm and data system from its global app, "laying the groundwork for a potential sale orchestrated by US President Donald Trump."On June 19, 2025, the US president signed another executive order postponing the enforcement of the TikTok ban by 90 days, extending the deadline to September 17. This marks the third time the US has delayed the measure, according to the Associated Press.The US president said on Friday that he would start talking to China on Monday or Tuesday about a possible TikTok deal, claiming that "we pretty much have a deal" on the short-video app, according to a separate Reuters report.Asked about any updates on the latest talks over TikTok at a regular press briefing on Monday, Mao Ning, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that "China has repeatedly made clear its principled position on issues related to TikTok."Previously, at a press briefing in April, when asked to comment on relevant US claims regarding TikTok, Lin Jian, another spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said that "we have stated our principled position on TikTok on multiple occasions. China will handle the relevant issue per China's laws and regulations. The US needs to provide an open, fair, just and non-discriminatory environment for Chinese businesses in the country."Global Times