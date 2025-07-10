Chinese commerce ministry rejects EU leader’s claims against China, urges Brussels to focus less on accusations, more consultations

MOFCOM spokesperson He Yongqian. Photo: VCG

In responding to a Global Times' request for comment on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's recent speech accusing China of market access, subsidies, government procurement, export controls, overcapacity and other issues, Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yongqian said on Thursday that the relevant remarks do not truly reflect the current state of China-EU economic and trade relations, nor do they reflect the positive progress made in the dialogue and communication between the economic and trade authorities of the two sides.While rejecting the claims about market access, subsidies, government procurement, export controls, and overcapacity issues with detailed responses, He urged the EU to view bilateral economic and trade relations without emotion and prejudice, with less accusations and more communication, less protection and more openness, less anxiety and more action, and less accusations and more consultations on all issues.