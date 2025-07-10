China, US maintain close communication at multiple levels in trade, economic field: MOFCOM on Lutnick's claims about possibly meeting Chinese negotiators in Aug

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

Commenting on US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's remarks claiming that he and other top American trade officials may meet Chinese negotiators in early August, He Yongqian, spokesperson from China's Ministry of Commerce, told a press conference on Thursday that both sides are currently maintaining close communication at multiple levels on their respective concerns in the economic and trade field.Since May this year, under the guidance of the consensus reached by the two heads of state, the economic and trade teams of both sides have held high-level trade talks in Geneva and London, achieving the Geneva consensus and the London framework. The both sides actively implemented these outcomes, which have stabilized bilateral economic and trade relations, He said.We hope that the US will meet China halfway, uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation, leverage the China-US trade consultation mechanism, continue to strengthen dialogue and communication, and take concrete actions to maintain and implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state during their phone call, jointly promoting a stable, healthy, and sustainable development of China-US economic and trade relations, and injecting greater certainty and stability into global economic development, He noted.Global Times