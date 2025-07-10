China has taken measures to crack down on strategic minerals transshipment, smuggling: MOFCOM

The Ministry of Commerce Photo: VCG

A spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said that China has taken measures to tackle the transshipment and smuggling of critical minerals, emphasizing that related export controls align with international common practice.The remarks were made by He Yongqian on Thursday during a regular press conference, responding to questions regarding whether the Chinese government has taken measures to crack down on the transshipment and smuggling of critical minerals as reports claimed that critical minerals such as antimony and gallium are being shipped to the US by transshipment through third countries.Strategic minerals such as antimony and gallium have clear dual-use applications in both civilian and military fields, and imposing export controls on them aligns with international common practice, said the spokesperson.He further noted that to resolutely prevent illegal outflows, in May this year, China's export control authorities launched a special campaign targeting the smuggling of strategic minerals."As a responsible major country, China fully considers the legitimate civilian demand from other countries for these strategic minerals. We review and approve export license applications in accordance with laws and regulations," said the spokesperson.The MOFCOM on December 3, 2024, announced a decision to tighten controls over the export of relevant dual-use items related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials to the US, to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, according to the Xinhua News Agency.On April 4 this year, the MOFCOM and General Administration of Customs further announced export control measures on certain items related to seven types of medium and heavy rare earths.These materials have both military and civil uses, imposing export controls on them is a common international practice, the spokesperson said, adding that the move reflects China's consistent stance in firmly maintaining world peace and regional stability as a responsible major country, the MOFCOM said at that time.Gao Lingyun, a research fellow at the Institute of World Economics and Politics of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, told the Global Times on Thursday that these controls targeting certain strategic and key minerals are reasonable and necessary to safeguard peace, as some items could be used for military purposes, emphasizing that China's move is in line with internationally accepted practices.However, a Reuters report on Wednesday showed that some US buyers have re-routed minerals shipments via third countries — Thailand and Mexico — and this report was corroborated by three industry experts, including two executives at two US companies.The US imported 3,834 metric tons of antimony oxides from Thailand and Mexico between December and April, US customs data show. That was more than almost the previous three years combined, the report noted.According to the statement from the MOFCOM in December 2024, in principle, the export of dual-use items related to gallium, germanium, antimony and superhard materials to the US is not to be permitted, while stricter examinations on end-users and end-use purposes are to be conducted regarding exports of the dual-use item of graphite to the US, according to the statement.Any organization or individual from any country or region that, in violation of the above provisions, transfers or provides relevant dual-use items originating in the People's Republic of China to the US will be held legally responsible, it said.Due to the export controls, the value of key minerals has rapidly increased, leading to higher prices and prompting some to circumvent regulations or even engage in smuggling, Gao noted. "Therefore, it is especially important for the MOFCOM, customs authorities and public security department to work together to combat these types of evasion and smuggling," Gao emphasized.On May 12, 2025, China convened a meeting in Changsha, capital of Central China's Hunan Province, to strengthen "full-chain control over strategic mineral exports," which was attended by officials from 10 central government departments and seven strategic mineral-rich provincial-level regions including North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and East China's Jiangxi Province, according to Xinhua.On the same day, a MOFCOM spokesperson said that since China implemented export restrictions on certain strategic minerals, it has been found that some foreign entities have colluded with illegal domestic individuals, attempting to evade export control measures through smuggling and other means. In response, China has intensified customs inspections and investigations to uncover these illegal networks and effectively safeguard national security and development interests, according to the spokesperson.But the ministry also stressed previously export control does not prohibit exports, and exports that comply with relevant regulations will be permitted.