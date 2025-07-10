China raises monthly pensions for retirees by 2%, effective Jan 1, 2025

Senior citizens have meals at a canteen for elderly people at a community in Jin'an District of Fuzhou, capital of southeast China's Fujian Province. File Photo:Xinhua

China increased the pensions for retirees by 2 percent starting on January 1, 2025, according to an announcement issued by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security and the Ministry of Finance on Thursday.The adjustment will apply to retirees who completed retirement procedures and received a basic pension monthly by the end of 2024. The increase is based on 2 percent of the 2024 average monthly basic pension for retirees.The policy will prioritize elderly retirees, as well as those in remote and economically disadvantaged areas, as part of its targeted support measures, according to the announcement.Global Times