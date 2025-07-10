China, Malaysia to implement mutual visa-free policy agreement on Jul 17

Malaysia Photo: VCG

China and Malaysia will implement a mutual visa-free policy agreement beginning July 17, 2025, according to an announcement published Thursday on a consular services account affiliated with China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Under the agreement, holders of valid Chinese official passports, Chinese ordinary passports, and Malaysian ordinary passports will be exempt from visa requirements for purposes including leisure travel, visiting relatives or friends, and business activities, with permitted stays of up to 30 days per entry and a maximum cumulative stay of 90 days within a 180-day period.

Data from travel platform Qunar.com on Thursday showed that Malaysia ranked among the top three destinations for Chinese tourists traveling abroad this summer, with hotel bookings increasing 43 percent year-on-year. The most popular cities in Malaysia were Kuala Lumpur, Tawau, and Langkawi. In terms of international air ticket sales, Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, was the most popular city for summer outbound travel on the platform.



Global Times