MOFCOM rebukes EU leader’s claims against China

China's Ministry of Commerce spokesperson He Yongqian Photo: Yin Yeping/GT
A spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Thursday sharply rebuked recent criticisms leveled by European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen against China, calling the EU's allegations on overcapacity, market access and other issues as "unfounded."
He Yongqian, the MOFCOM spokesperson made the remarks at a regular press briefing when responding to the Global Times' request for comment on von der Leyen's recent speech, in which the EC leader made several accusations against China on issues related to market access, subsidies, government procurement, export controls, and overcapacity.
"In fact, the relevant remarks made by the EU leader do not truly reflect the current state of China-EU economic and trade relations, nor do they reflect the positive progress made in the dialogue and communication between the economic and trade authorities of the two sides," He said.
Speaking of market access, He noted that China has consistently pursued high-level opening-up, completely lifting foreign investment restrictions in the manufacturing sector and proactively expanding imports from the EU through platforms like the China International Import Expo, creating more market opportunities for EU companies.
In contrast, the EU has, in recent years, pursued protectionist measures under the pretext of fair trade, abusing trade remedy tools and exploiting gaps in international trade rules to create unilateral measures that contradict the basic principles of the WTO and the spirit of free trade, the spokesperson noted.
She further pointed to the EU's frequent launch of investigations into Chinese companies over so-called foreign subsidies. "The EU's market openness is regressing, and its business environment is deteriorating," He said.
Addressing the subsidy issue, He pointed out that the EU applies double standards, being "demanding of others while lenient with itself." The EU has historically been a major provider of subsidies, with its subsidies for sectors like aviation and agriculture ruled as non-compliant by the WTO, He said, noting that rather than correcting these practices, the EU has intensified its subsidy programs in recent years.
According to some statistics, between 2021 and 2030, the EU plans to provide more than 1.44 trillion euros ($1.53 trillion) in various subsidies, with member states offering additional subsidies worth hundreds of billions of euros.
On government procurement, He said that the EU's public procurement market is far from the fair and open system it claims to be. "In reality, it is riddled with hidden barriers, and the EU has even introduced policies encouraging the purchase of 'European goods,' which has drawn public criticism from many countries," she stressed.
The EU has also used international procurement instruments to restrict Chinese companies and products from participating in its medical device procurement. "It is precisely in this context that China has had to adopt reciprocal countermeasures to safeguard the legitimate interests of Chinese companies," He noted.
The EC introduced measures on June 20, 2025 that restrict Chinese enterprises and products from participating in the EU's public procurement of medical devices. In response, China on July 6 announced relevant measures
against medical devices imported from the EU through government procurement projects in accordance with relevant laws and regulations, according to Xinhua.
Regarding export controls, He emphasized that China's measures are restrained, covering far fewer items than the EU's. "China's export controls on rare-earth-related items are lawful and reasonable. A 'green channel' was specifically established to expedite approvals for European companies, yet instead of appreciating China's efforts, the EU has unfairly criticized China," the spokesperson said.
Even more egregious is the EU's slow and cumbersome approval process for high-tech export controls, which severely undermines the stability of China-EU supply chains, according to He.
On the issue of so-called "overcapacity," He emphasized that measuring overcapacity solely by production or export volumes is flawed. By that logic, Europe's long-standing exports of aircraft and automobiles would also constitute overcapacity, the spokesperson added. He stressed that, from a global and long-term perspective, China's new-energy industry does not face overcapacity but rather a "capacity gap." Thus, the EU's accusations are groundless.
China has been promoting the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries in accordance with market economy principles. Far from disrupting the EU market, China's green products have supported the EU's green transition, benefiting its industries and consumers, He said.
"What is in excess is not China's capacity but likely the EU's excessive anxiety, driven by insufficient R&D investment and declining industrial competitiveness," He stressed.
Cui Hongjian, director and professor of the Center for European Union and Regional Development Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said that the EU is facing severe challenges in multiple areas, which have led to significant internal anxiety.
"Targeting China is an external manifestation of this internal unease. But this will severely undermine mutual trust and the foundation for cooperation, damaging the healthy development of China-EU relations," Cui told the Global Times on Thursday, urging the EU to avoid over-politicizing economic and trade issues, and adopt a constructive attitude to steer China-EU economic and trade relations toward stability and pragmatism.
The MOFCOM spokesperson also urged the EU to view bilateral economic and trade relations without emotion and prejudice, with less accusations and more communication, less protection and more openness, less anxiety and more action, and less accusations and more consultations on all issues.
China is willing to work with the EU to mutually expand two-way market access, strengthen dialogue on government procurement and export controls, deepen supply chain cooperation, promote WTO reforms, and support WTO discussions on industrial subsidy policies, He said.