CHINA / MILITARY
Chinese Defense Ministry denies Germany's laser-targeting claim
By Global Times Published: Jul 10, 2025 09:22 PM
In response to media reports that Germany claimed the Chinese military had laser-targeted a German aircraft, China's Ministry of National Defense told the Global Times on Wednesday that the allegation was completely inconsistent with the facts.

Germany summoned the Chinese ambassador to the foreign ministry on Tuesday after saying China's military had laser-targeted a German aircraft taking part in an EU operation in the Red Sea, Reuter reported.

"Putting German personnel at risk and disrupting the operation is completely unacceptable," said Germany's foreign ministry on social media platform X.

China's Ministry of National Defense noted that the allegation does not reflect the truth, saying that a Chinese naval task group was conducting an escort mission in the Gulf of Aden at the time and had no operations in the Red Sea, nor did it activate or use any laser equipment. 

"We expressed hope that Germany would respect the facts and strengthen communication and coordination with China to jointly safeguard the overall relationship between the two countries and their militaries," said the ministry.

Global Times

