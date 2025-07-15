China reports surge in foreign tourists as summer vacation begins

Inbound passengers line up for documents checking at Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport in southwest China's Chongqing, July 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

China is experiencing a surge in foreign tourist arrivals as the summer vacation season kicks off, with increasing numbers of international travelers drawn to the country's unique blend of ancient culture and modern vitality.Thomas Watts, a short video creator from the United States, said he invited friends to Chongqing this summer after seeing numerous online posts highlighting the city's steep hills and bold flavors."It reminds me of San Francisco, but with spicier food and a spectacular neon-lit skyline. I came to experience it and film it myself," he said.He is not alone in choosing China as a summer destination. Kittiphume Pannil, a university student from Thailand, arrived in China for the first time last week and plans to spend his summer break on an exchange program at a local university in Chongqing."When I saw Chongqing from the plane, it looked like a city of dazzling lights and towering skyscrapers, like something straight out of the future," Pannil said.Official data showed that in the first half of 2025, Chongqing's border checkpoints handled more than 1.14 million inbound and outbound travelers, a 35 percent year-on-year increase. Among them, over 330,000 were foreign nationals, setting a new record for the city.The country's capital is also drawing a growing number of international visitors. According to official data, Beijing's ports of entry handled over 640,000 inbound and outbound travelers from July 1 to 10, including 171,000 foreign tourists, marking a 22.1 percent year-on-year increase.Among the newcomers is Robert Alex Barbender, a traveler from the Netherlands. "A friend told me Beijing is beautiful, and now with the visa-free policy, I thought why not come and have a look?" he said."Honestly, it feels like I've stepped into a video game, everything is busy and crowded, but still runs in perfect order," he added.Other major cities are also welcoming record numbers of international visitors. According to official data, a total of 2.56 million foreign travelers entered China through Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao international airports in the first half of this year, marking a 44.7 percent year-on-year increase.Meanwhile, Xi'an, a cultural hub known for its Terracotta Warriors, has welcomed more than 135,000 foreign visitors this year, a 124 percent jump from the same period last year. Notably, over 100,000 of them arrived under visa exemption policies, including unilateral and mutual visa-free entry as well as the visa-free transit policy, marking a staggering 290 percent surge compared to 2024.To meet the growing demand, immigration authorities at major border checkpoints have introduced a range of measures to reduce waiting times and improve the travel experience.Tourism destinations across the country are also tailoring experiences for international visitors. In Beijing, the Palace Museum offers foreign-language tours focusing on the architectural significance of the landmark spots. In Xi'an, tourists can immerse themselves in China's rich history by dressing in traditional Tang Dynasty costumes.This significant rise in inbound tourism this summer is no coincidence. Summer is traditionally a major vacation season for travelers from Europe, North America and Southeast Asia, leading many to choose China as their preferred destination during these months.The surge has also been driven by China's continued easing of entry policies for foreign visitors. As of now, China's 240-hour visa-free transit policy applies to 55 countries, while nationals from 47 countries are eligible for unilateral visa-free entry.