NVidia CEO Jensen Huang says Trump knew about his China trip, wished him a pleasant journey: report

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Photo: VCG
NVidia CEO Jensen Huang, who is attending the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo, said on Tuesday that the Chinese market is very large and very important for US companies, according to a report by China Media Group (CMG).
"I went to see President Trump to let him know that I was coming to China … He knew I was going to come here to address the conference [3rd China International Supply Chain Expo], and he told me to have a great trip," Huang said, as cited by CMG.
The Chinese market is vast and vibrant, he said. Artificial intelligence (AI) is developing rapidly in China, and I am very pleased to see the progress in AI here. China is home to 50 percent of the world's AI researchers. Therefore, it is indeed crucial for American companies to establish a presence in the Chinese market, Huang said, according to the CMG report.
Besides, Huang said the US government has granted export permits of its H20
chips to China, CMG reported. The company will begin the shipment soon, Huang said.
Also, NVidia is launching a new graphics card named RTX Pro
, which is designed for computer graphics, digital twins, and artificial intelligence, according to Huang.
