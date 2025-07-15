China, US hold respective strengths in humanoid robots development: Unitree founder Wang Xingxing

A Unitree humanoid robot waves to children at a kindergarten in Yantai, East China's Shandong Province on March 24, 2025. Photo: VCG

Chinese humanoid robotics company Unitree's founder Wang Xingxing said that the two countries own respective edges in humanoid robots exploration and development, and that it is meaningful for them to engage in cooperation in this sector.Wang, also the CEO and CTO of the startup, made the remarks on Tuesday during a press conference attended by a group of well-known Chinese private entrepreneurs from various sectors, in response to a media question about the differences in humanoid robot development between China and the US."Globally, the direction of humanoid robotics technology and product development is largely similar," Wang noted. "But due to different cultural and industrial backgrounds, each country has its own strengths. For instance, China has a solid foundation in hardware manufacturing, while the US enjoys a well-established AI software ecosystem. Both sides have their own advantages, and conducting cooperation is meaningful."He emphasized the importance of pursuing an open and collaborative ecosystem. "We've open-sourced a lot of our software, and many clients are developing applications on our robots. That's something I'm most proud of — advancing the industry together," Wang said.He added that robotics and AI face significant challenges in development and require joint international efforts to improve technologies and products, ultimately offering better services for the world.Global Times