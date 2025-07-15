China updates tech export control catalogue: 3 removed, 1 added, 1 revised

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and Technology, on Tuesday updated its catalog of technologies prohibited and restricted for export. features one new addition, three removals, and one modification of an existing item, according to a spokesperson for the MOC in response to a media inquiry.In 2001, the MOFCOM and the Ministry of Science and Technology issued the catalog, with subsequent revisions and adjustments made in 2008, 2020, and 2023. This adjustment to the catalog is a specific measure to adapt to the evolving landscape of technological development in China and to improve technology trade management. It aims to safeguard national economic security and development interests while promoting international economic and technological cooperation, said the spokesperson.According to the spokesperson, to promote the sharing of Chinese architectural achievements internationally, authorities removed one prohibited item related to traditional Chinese architectural techniques and two restricted items concerning building environment control technologies.Battery cathode material preparation technology was newly added to the list, covering materials including lithium iron phosphate. According to the spokesperson, these technologies require export licenses as they are increasingly used in sensitive areas, and their inclusion helps better balance development and security concerns.The update also modified existing restrictions on non-ferrous metallurgy technology by imposing control on techniques including spodumene-based lithium carbonate production, while adjusting requirements for gallium metal extraction.As battery cathode material preparation technology is increasingly applied in sensitive fields, including it in the restricted category of the catalog helps better balance development and security, promoting the safe and sustainable application and development of related technologies, the spokesperson noted.According to the catalog, technologies under the prohibited category are not permitted for export, while those under the restricted category require export licensing. Technologies not listed in the catalog are considered freely exportable and subject to contract registration management, the MOFCOM spokesperson said."The management catalog for these technologies is inherently time-sensitive. As the economy develops, some technologies become less sensitive and can be removed from the catalog, allowing all parties to strengthen cooperation in these areas. Conversely, some technologies become more critical due to economic progress, and appropriate management of these technologies helps achieve our economic development goals while also reducing potential negative impacts and risks," Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times on Tuesday.Zhou noted that the move is a response to changes in the global industrial chain and economic trade situation. "In recent years, we have observed an increasing number of countries using national security as a pretext to restrict international economic and trade cooperation, arbitrarily imposing limitations on international technical cooperation, which has posed significant challenges to global economic and trade activities. Therefore, the adjustments adhere to the principle of balanced additions and reductions, reflecting the country's respect for the objective laws of global economic and trade cooperation development," the expert noted.The MOFCOM spokesperson noted that China adheres to a high level of opening-up, proactively facilitating the orderly cross-border flow of innovative elements such as technology, actively integrating into the global innovation network, and continuously optimizing the domestic business environment. China is willing to strengthen technical exchanges and cooperation with other countries, share the achievements of technological development, and make positive contributions to promoting stable global economic growth and enhancing human well-being.The MOFCOM will further optimize management measures, improve export licensing and contract registration procedures, provide more public service products, and guide enterprises in conducting compliance work. Based on the evolving trends in technological development and the needs of management practices, the ministry will continue to collaborate with the Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant departments to dynamically adjust the catalog, according to the spokesperson.