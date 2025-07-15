Chinese boxing icon Xu Can aims to defend IBO title

Xu Can Photo: Lu Wenao/GT

Chinese boxer Xu Can will take on Jaouad Belmehd of France in his International Boxing Organization International Super Feather title defense bout in Beijing in August, his promoter, the M23 boxing club, announced Tuesday.Xu, now 31, the third Chinese to win a major international title after his victory in the World Boxing Association Featherweight title bout in 2019, has made his name synonymous with excellence in Chinese boxing."Of course, I have experienced defeats and gone through periods of setbacks and faced doubts," he told the Global Times on Tuesday after the announcement of the August bout.Xu failed to defend his WBA title in his third title defense bout in 2021, a time when his preparations toward the bout was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.But his achievement has thrilled the Chinese boxing fans who have longed for a Chinese world champion after Xiong Chaozhong and Zou Shiming, who both won major international boxing titles.Xu's last fight was on December 14, 2024 against Jhonatan Arenas (20-2-0). Xu won the IBO International Super Featherweight title by technical knockout."The unwavering support and encouragement from my fans have kept the fire within me burning brightly. I am truly grateful for the experiences of these past 10 years and, most importantly, for the companionship of everyone throughout this journey," Xu said.As the reigning champion, Xu is acutely aware of the challenges that come with defending his title."I know all too well that defending a title is even more difficult than winning it in the first place. My opponent is a tough competitor. He has an impressive record of 23 wins with only one loss," Xu said of his opponent Belmehd."He is a worthy adversary, and I am leaving nothing to chance in my preparations."Describing his training regime for this crucial fight, Xu, revealed that this has been the most intense and focused training camp of his career."I have pushed myself to the limit. Every punch, every movement and every drop of sweat is dedicated to one goal: to retain this prestigious title and keep the golden belt in China," Xu vowed.When asked about how he has coped with the pressure and criticism that often come with being in the public eye, especially during the difficult times in his career after his defeats in 2021 and 2022, Xu shared his perspective."At first, when I faced those two consecutive losses, it was tough. The negative comments on social media did affect me. I wondered why people were so critical despite my hard work," Xu noted."But as time passed, I realized that I need to stay focused on my own journey. I'm not just fighting for my personal dreams, I'm fighting for the future of Chinese professional boxing. I want to set an example for the young boxers coming up through the ranks."Maintaining his unwavering discipline and passion for the sport, Xu emphasized that his approach to training and his commitment to excellence have remained consistent over the years."My dedication to boxing has never wavered. I know exactly what I want, and I'm willing to do whatever it takes to achieve my goals. Whether it was 10 years ago or today, my determination to succeed has only grown stronger."Comparing himself to the fighter he was when he first won the world title in 2019, Xu noted that while his fundamental drive remains the same, his sense of responsibility has deepened."I feel a greater sense of responsibility now. I understand that I'm not just representing myself but also the entire Chinese boxing community. I want to use my platform to inspire others and contribute to the growth of the sport in China."When asked about his ultimate goal, Xu was straight-forward."My goal is clear: I want to become China's first two-division world champion," he said. "I believe in my abilities, and I'm going to prove it to everyone. Even if some people doubt me, I am going to work even harder and achieve this goal. I will not be deterred by any obstacles in my path."