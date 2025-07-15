Chinese private entrepreneurs bullish on development prospects

A view of Shenzhen Bay in South China's Guangdong Province File photo: VCG

Senior executives of multiple Chinese private companies on Tuesday attended a press conference, where they expressed confidence in the domestic business environment and vowed to further enhance international cooperation.The press conference, hosted by China's State Council Information Office, highlighted the major achievements of the country's private sector and its significant contributions to national economic and social development.Unitree Robotics founder Wang Xingxing, Weiqiao Pioneering Group Chairman Zhang Bo, Inner Mongolia Ordos Investment Holding Group President Wang Zhen, Galactic Energy founder Liu Baiqi, and Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Chairman Liu Changyun attended the press conference.Wang, also the chief executive officer and the chief technology officer of the start-up, said that since the company released its G1 humanoid robot last year, it has attracted widespread attention globally, and shipments in 2025 have seen a significant increase compared with last year."It's not just our company—growth across the entire robotics industry was rapid in the first half of this year, with a clear trend of technological advancement," he said, also noting that he is confident in the growth of the private economy, as favorable policies and a supportive environment encourage investment in R&D and innovation.The China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 18, 2025, issued opinions on establishing a Sci-Tech Growth Tier on Shanghai's tech-heavy STAR Market, including expanding the application of the fifth set of listing standards to companies with frontier technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), commercial aerospace and the low-altitude economy.Galactic Energy is a Beijing-based private aerospace company, which has become the private aerospace company in China with the highest launch frequency and success rate. When speaking of the nation's financial support for private sci-tech companies, Liu, also the chairman of Galactic Energy, stated that the country is placing increasing emphasis on the development of the private economy, with continuous optimization in policy support, creating broad opportunities for the sector, noting that private enterprises are playing an increasingly important role in the nation's technological innovation.In the digital economy era, private enterprises have taken on an increasingly prominent role and generate more concrete growth momentum, Li Changan, a professor at the Academy of China Open Economy Studies at the University of International Business and Economics, told the Global Times on Tuesday. Especially in the technology sector, many private companies are at the forefront of digital economic development, as they play a crucial role in driving technological innovation and scientific advancement, making them a key force behind high-quality development, said Li.Amid increasing uncertainty in the current international landscape, how Chinese private enterprises can maintain rapid and high-quality development was one of the key focuses at the press conference.In response to a media question about the differences in humanoid robot development between China and the US, Unitree's Wang stated that each country has its own strengths, as China has a solid foundation in manufacturing and hardware, while the US enjoys a well-established AI software ecosystem. Globally, the direction of humanoid robotics technology and product development is largely similar, he said, emphasizing that it is meaningful for them to engage in cooperation.The company has always believed that general-purpose robots powered by general AI will become a mainstream path in future technology, though large-scale applications may still take some time, said Wang. "The development of humanoid robotics is full of challenges and requires joint global efforts to advance the technology, and a win-win outcome for the entire humanoid robot industry is achievable," he said.Liu stated that commercial aerospace is a special industry that can combine national economic development and even the community with shared future for mankind. He explained that the company is researching more advanced carrier rockets with more powerful capability and reusability. Galactic Energy will open more rocket-based businesses including orbit services, orbit testing and space travel, he said.According to official data released on July 9, 2025, China now has more than 58 million private enterprises, up by 40 percent from the end of 2020. The steady growth of the private economy has played a key role in stabilizing the broader macroeconomic landscape.In the first four months of 2025, the sales revenue of the private economy grew by 3.6 percent year-on-year, 0.9 percentage points higher than the national average, accounting for 71.3 percent of total corporate sales revenue nationwide. By sector, the sales revenue of private enterprises in the manufacturing and high-tech industries increased by 6.5 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively, according to data released by State Taxation Administration on June 3.From January to June, China's private enterprises recorded 12.48 trillion yuan in total trade, a year-on-year increase of 7.3 percent, accounting for 57.3 percent of China's total foreign trade—up 2.3 percentage points from the same period last year, with both exports and imports seeing growth, China's General Administration of Customs said on Monday.During the press conference, the other three private entrepreneurs also expressed their confidence in the nation's unwavering support for the private sector, and vowed to further take greater responsibility in nation's high-quality development.Li pointed out that these leading private enterprises serve as benchmarks for other companies. "Their presence at the press conference likely aims to set examples and boost the broader growth of the private economy," he noted.