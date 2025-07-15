BMW to work with Chinese tech firm as German automakers ramp up autonomous driving push in China

BMW Photo: VCG

German carmaker BMW announced a partnership with Chinese tech firm Momenta to co-develop next-generation intelligent driving solutions for the Chinese market, the latest move by a global automaker - following Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Audi - to team up with a Chinese autonomous driving company, according to a statement BMW sent to the Global Times.The two sides will work together based on the smart architecture and hardware platform of BMW's next-generation China-made models to develop artificial intelligence (AI) model-based driver assistance software, with continuous optimization and testing, according to the statement. The collaboration will focus on real-world driving scenarios and user demand in China, aiming to deliver locally tailored intelligent driving solutions, it said."This powerhouse collaboration, with China's wisdom, underpins BMW's strategy of 'In China, for China and co-creation at China speed', taking it to new heights," Sean Green, president and CEO of BMW Group Region China, said in the statement.The automaker's collaboration with Chinese tech firms has expanded from digital ecosystems and AI interaction to intelligent driving assistance - achieving a "cross-dimensional" breakthrough that bridges the virtual world with real-world roads," he said.

Photo: Courtesy of BMW

Wu Shuocheng, a veteran automobile industry analyst, told the Global Times that BMW's partnership with Momenta is not just a localized adaptation of a global system, but a deeply customized solution built on the automaker's China-specific vehicle architecture and hardware. "It reflects BMW's intent to gain a strategic edge in China's intensifying intelligent vehicle race by tapping into homegrown innovation," Wu said.Founded in 2016, Momenta is one of the four leading Chinese intelligent driving solution providers, alongside Horizon Robotics, DJI, and Huawei. The company focuses on both advanced driver-assistance systems and robotaxi development, with most of its resources directed toward scalable, mass-production technologies, as its official website shows.One of the key technological trends transforming the global auto industry is intelligence - encompassing smart driving and smart cockpits - where Chinese companies have already gained a notable competitive edge, Wu said.