Walmart China vows to heed Sam's Club members' suggestions for product selection after facing online criticism

This undated file photo shows consumers shopping at Sam's Club in Xiqing District, Tianjin, north China. (Xinhua)

Walmart China told the Global Times on Tuesday that it has taken feedbacks from members of into consideration in its subsequent product selection strategy, after some members of Sam's Club harshly criticized the member-only store for selling products that can be found in ordinary stores.Recently, Sam's Club, a Walmart-owned membership warehouse club has sparked dissatisfaction among members by putting on shelves a number of "exclusive" products that are common in ordinary supermarkets. Members questioned that Sam's Club's selection of products has changed from "exclusive" to "general," with brands such as Orion and Weilong, the National Business Daily (NBD) newspaper reported on Tuesday.Early on Tuesday night, Orion's low-sugar pie was removed from the Sam's Club App, and the Shanghai Qingpu store also said that the product was "out of stock," according to the NBD report, which noted that Sam's Club, which has always been known for its "high-end selection" image, is facing a "crisis of trust."In responding to a Global Times' request for comment, Walmart China noted that it has recently noticed the discussion on social media platforms about its product selection."We are very grateful for the sincere feedbacks from our members and friends," the company said. "As a membership-based supermarket, we have always adhered to the principle of 'members first', selecting and developing high-quality products from all over the country and the world, and continuously iterating products and services based on member feedback."On Chinese lifestyle-oriented social media platform Xiaohongshu, a number of users complain "weird" production selection of Sam's Club, saying that if the store's product selection is no different from ordinary supermarket or a convenience store, why should they pay extra for a membership?A Xiaohongshu user named "Shuaiqi Chaoniangao" said in a post that many high-rated products such as sliced beef jerks, rice puddings and collagen dressing have been removed, while Orio chocolate pie products that can be bought from ordinary supermarket were added to the selection.In addition, multiple users even posted screenshots of English-language letters they claimed to have sent to the headquarters of Sam's Club, expressing their concerns over quality control issues at Sam's Club in China.A Beijing-based member of Sam's Club surnamed Liu told the Global Times on Tuesday that she has the same concern as complaints on social media. "The 260-yuan membership fee is something my family and I can afford, but I pay it to avoid low-quality food and daily goods. If Sam's Club can't deliver on that for its members, then there's no reason for me to renew," said Liu.Another member in Beijing surnamed Chi said that many of the products she used to purchase regularly have been taken off the shelves. "Not only have popular items disappeared, but they've also added products you can easily buy at regular supermarkets that do not require membership. If Sam's Club doesn't make any changes, I don't think I'll renew my membership - after all, I can get some of these items at any ordinary store," she complained.In the response to the Global Times on Tuesday night, Walmart China said that it has taken suggestions from members into consideration in the subsequent product selection strategy, and it welcomes members to continue to provide feedbacks. "We will continue to improve the quality of our products and services and fulfill our long-term commitment to our members," it said.Sam's Club has seen remarkable success in the Chinese market. It achieved a milestone in 2024 with its annual China revenue exceeding 100 billion yuan ($13.9 billion), while Walmart China reported $6.7 billion in net sales in the first quarter of 2025, a 22.5-percent year-on-year surge, according to Xinhua.Global Times