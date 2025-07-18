1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

In today's podcast:Beijing and Canberra highlighted seeking common ground while shelving differences during Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to China from Saturday to Friday.China's economy posted a solid 5.3 percent growth in the first half of 2025, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Tuesday, demonstrating the strong resilience of the world's second-largest economy despite a complex global environment.In an interview with the Global Times, former Indian national security adviser Shivshankar Menon emphasized the importance of communication and fostering peace and development between China and India.Speaking with the Global Times recently, the Commander of the 2nd battalion for Air Defense from Serbia's 250th Air Defense Missile Brigade LTC Dalibor Aleksic shared the "user experience" of China's air defense weapons from the perspective of actual users."The folksiest things are the coolest," Lanlao, a 27-year-old star steering Chinese Lingnan street smarts global through his rap, told the Global Times recently.