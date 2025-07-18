SOURCE / ECONOMY
Chinese FM urges US to abide by market economy rules, as Washington moves to impose 93.5% anti-dumping tariff on graphite from China
By Global Times Published: Jul 18, 2025 05:33 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lin Jian

Responding to the US Commerce Department's announcement to impose preliminary anti-dumping duties of 93.5 percent on imports of anode-grade graphite from China, claiming the materials had been unfairly subsidized, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said "I'd refer you to competent authorities for anything specific."

Lin pointed out that the China-US economic and trade cooperation is mutually beneficial in nature. "It is hoped that the US side will earnestly abide by the rules of the market economy and maintain the healthy and stable development of China-US economic and trade relations," he said.



