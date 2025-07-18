Chinese FM spokesperson says authority to review CK Hutchison’s Panama Canal deal in accordance with the law

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian Photo: VCG







In response to a Wall Street Journal report claiming that China would block a deal in which CK Hutchison Holdings would transfer ownership of its Panama Canal port and dozens of other ports globally to Western investors such as BlackRock unless China COSCO Shipping Corporation was granted a stake, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Friday that he is not aware of the situation the reporter mentioned.Regarding CK Hutchison's sale of overseas port assets, China's State Administration for Market Regulation has already stated that it will conduct a review in accordance with the law, protect fair market competition, and safeguard the public interest, Lin said. The spokesperson also emphasized that China has always firmly opposed acts of economic coercion and bullying that infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of other countries.