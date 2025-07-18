Fact that both sides of Taiwan Straits belong to one and same China remains unchanged, FM says on Hsiao’s claims

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian photo: VCGResponding to media inquiries for comment after Taiwan island's deputy regional leader Hsiao Bi-khim said in a press conference Friday that "aggressive military posturing by China is counterproductive" and that "defending the status quo with China is consistent with the interests of the entire region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that no matter what the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities say or do, they cannot change the fact that the two sides of the Straits belong to one and the same China, the prevailing international commitment to the one-China principle, nor can they change the trend toward ultimate and inevitable reunification.