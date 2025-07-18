Fact that both sides of Taiwan Straits belong to one and same China remains unchanged, FM says on Hsiao’s claims

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian photo: VCG

Responding to media inquiries for comment after Taiwan island's deputy regional leader Hsiao Bi-khim said in a press conference Friday that "aggressive military posturing by China is counterproductive" and that "defending the status quo with China is consistent with the interests of the entire region," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said that no matter what the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities say or do, they cannot change the fact that the two sides of the Straits belong to one and the same China, the prevailing international commitment to the one-China principle, nor can they change the trend toward ultimate and inevitable reunification.Taiwan is part of China's territory and the Taiwan question is China's internal affair. Resolving the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese people and Chinese people only, Lin said at a regular press conference on Friday.He said that the real status quo across the Taiwan Straits is that both sides of the Straits belong to one and the same China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.The biggest threat to peace in the Taiwan Straits is the separatist activities of "Taiwan independence" forces and the external connivance and support they receive, said Lin.Global Times