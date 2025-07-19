China-Laos Railway doubles daily cross-border passenger services

Stewardesses and passengers of train No. D86 bound for the Lao capital Vientiane pose for photos at a platform of Kunming Railway Station in Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 18, 2025. (Photo by Yang Zixuan/Xinhua)China has doubled cross-border passenger train services between Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, and the Laos capital Vientiane on the China-Laos Railway starting Friday, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd.
Stewardesses interact with passengers aboard train No. D86 from Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, to the Lao capital Vientiane, July 18, 2025. China has doubled cross-border passenger train services between Kunming and Vientiane on the China-Laos Railway starting Friday, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd. The move added one more pair of trains for cross-border passenger services on the China-Laos Railway, with departures now available from both Kunming Railway Station and Kunming South Station, boosting connectivity between the two nations. (Photo by Yang Zixuan/Xinhua)
Stewardesses perform Laos dance for passengers aboard train No. D86 from Kunming, capital city of southwest China's Yunnan Province, to the Laos capital Vientiane, July 18, 2025. China has doubled cross-border passenger train services between Kunming and Vientiane on the China-Laos Railway starting Friday, according to China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd. The move added one more pair of trains for cross-border passenger services on the China-Laos Railway, with departures now available from both Kunming Railway Station and Kunming South Station, boosting connectivity between the two nations. (Photo by Yang Zixuan/Xinhua)