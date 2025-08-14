Chinese national basketball team qualifies for Asia Cup semifinals

China's power forward Wang Junjie (right) goes for a layup during the FIBA Asia Cup match against South Korea on August 14, 2025 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: VCG

The Chinese national basketball team qualified for the Asia Cup semifinals after defeating South Korea 79-71 in the quarterfinals in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.Reaching the semifinals is the best result for the Chinese team in a decade, after a home win at the continental championship in 2015.China led 25-24 in the first quarter before extending the gap with a 21-11 second quarter. But in the third quarter they were outperformed by the South Koreans, trailing 18-20. The Chinese team then weathered the offensive storm from South Korea in the final quarter to win the game 79-71.The Chinese team were without star center players such as Zhou Qi and NBA Portland Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen, so the pressure was on Hu Jinqiu, who was arguably the biggest contributor to the win on Thursday.Zhejiang Lions center Hu scored 23 points and offered 11 rebounds. Hu suffered a cut to his face at one point after a collision with a South Korean player when going for a layup.The other Chinese player who netted in double digits was 20-year-old power forward Wang Junjie, who bagged 21 points.On Saturday the Chinese team will face the winners of the quarterfinal match between New Zealand and Lebanon.Zhao Rui, captain of the Chinese team, has said the aim is for a podium finish in the Asia Cup.China have won the tournament 16 times since first participating in 1975, but have not had success in the last decade.