African Energy Chamber opens int'l office in China's Shanghai

The African Energy Chamber (AEC) has officially opened an international office in Shanghai, China, aimed at strengthening cooperation between African governments, energy companies, and their counterparts in the Asian country.



According to a statement issued by the AEC on Thursday, the Shanghai office will be led by Bieni Da, chief representative of the AEC in China, who is tasked with ensuring that the chamber plays a pivotal role in connecting Chinese businesses and government entities with African stakeholders.



"The objective is clear: to drive impactful, long-term collaboration across strategic sectors of the economy, enabling investments that are mutually beneficial and aligned with both continents' development goals," it said.



The AEC, an energy advocacy group based in South Africa, was founded in 2018 with the mandate to promote sustainable investment and best practices within the energy sector in Africa.



In the statement, the AEC noted that despite the continent's high energy demand, many African energy firms struggle to access the capital needed to scale operations and boost production.



The chamber added that its Shanghai office will play an instrumental part in connecting Chinese companies with African projects, facilitating partnerships, and bringing African opportunities to the Chinese market.



"The AEC wants to see greater Chinese investment across the entire African oil and gas value chain -- from upstream projects to downstream infrastructure to manufacturing, power, and technology. China offers significant expertise in these areas, and the Shanghai office will unlock new collaborative opportunities in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, renewable energy, and more," NJ Ayuk, executive chairman of the AEC, said in the statement.



The AEC will also organize high-level investment forums in Shanghai to foster continued dialogue and engagement.



"Africa and China have a common goal: to eradicate energy poverty. It is time to walk the walk and bring Chinese expertise and capital to African projects... This office is a testament to making sure we leave our footprint," Ayuk added.

