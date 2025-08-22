Chinese national security authorities uncover dozens of cyberattack platforms operated by 'internet army' linked to 'Taiwan independence' forces

cyber attack Photo:VCG
China's national security authorities announced that they have uncovered dozens of cyberattack platforms operated by Taiwan's "Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command" linked to "Taiwan independence" forces, pledging to pursue lifelong accountability for those involved, the CCTV News reported on Friday.
According to investigations, the unit has in recent years disguised itself as multiple hacker groups, employing basic cyber intrusion methods such as vulnerability scanning, password cracking, and phishing attacks in attempts to steal sensitive data and intelligence from the Chinese mainland. Those actions are extremely malicious.
Du Zhenhua, a senior engineer at China's National Computer Virus Emergency Response Center, explained that the "Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command" was established in 2017 by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities as the island's so-called "fourth military branch." Its main role, he said, is to coordinate cyber capabilities across Taiwan's military, government, and even private sectors, specifically targeting the mainland as well as Hong Kong and Macao with sustained cyberattacks and infiltration.
The unit not only seeks to steal intelligence but also collaborates with anti-China forces in the US to wage public opinion warfare and cognitive warfare, aiming to incite division, disrupt social order, and obstruct national reunification, Du said.
In recent years, China's national security authorities have traced and uncovered dozens of cyberattack platforms used by the "Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command," according to the media report.
In accordance with relevant regulations, all necessary punitive measures will be taken against "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, with offenders held legally accountable for life.
In June, the police in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou put 20 suspects on a wanted list, accusing them of participating in cyberattacks launched by an organization of Taiwan's DPP authorities, the Xinhua News Agency reported.
The notice also provided details of cyberattacks carried out by Taiwan's "Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command," per Xinhua. China's Ministry of State Security also revealed some details in March
about four members of the "Information, Communications and Electronic Force Command" linked to "Taiwan independence" forces and warning that the internet is not beyond the reach of the law.