Xi to attend SCO Tianjin Summit, host relevant events

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025 will be held in Tianjin from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1. Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 25th Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the SCO and the "SCO Plus" Meeting and deliver keynote speeches, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced on Friday.



During the summit, President Xi will host a welcome banquet and bilateral events for participating leaders, the spokesperson said.

