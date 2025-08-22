SOURCE / ECONOMY
Shanghai Composite Index records 3825.76 points, hits 10-year high: report
By Global Times Published: Aug 22, 2025 04:08 PM
stock market Photo:VCG

Chinese stocks rallied on Friday, with the Shanghai Composite Index rising over 1 percent to break through the 3,800-point mark, hitting a new 10-year high. The STAR 50 Index soared over 8 percent, reaching a more than three-and-a-half-year high, the Securities Times reported on Friday.

By the close, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 1.45 percent to 3,825.76 points, the Shenzhen Component Index rose 2.07 percent to 12,166.06 points, the ChiNext Index climbed 3.36 percent to 2,682.55 points. 

The semiconductor sector exploded during the day's trading, while securities, insurance, and other sectors rallied. Stocks in chips, computing power, and the AI industry chain were particularly active, the report said.

Global Times

