China opposes US’ illegal sanctions on two Chinese firms over suspected ties to Iran: FM

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning

When asked to comment on the recent US sanctions against two Chinese companies alleged to have facilitated Iranian oil transport, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press conference on Friday that China firmly opposes illegal unilateral sanctions that lack international law basis or authorization by the UN Security Council.She urged the US to abandon its habitual practice of imposing sanctions. Mao emphasized that it is legitimate and reasonable for countries to conduct normal cooperation with Iran under international law, adding that China will take necessary measures to safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and citizens.Global Times