China always open, aboveboard on Ukraine crisis, uphold objective, just position: FM spokesperson on Lavrov and Zelensky’s remarks about security guarantors





In response to a media inquiry that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia supports providing strong security guarantees for Ukraine, and does not rule out Security Council members, including Western countries and China, offering such guarantees, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky claims that Ukraine does not need China as one of the countries providing security guarantees, arguing that China did not help prevent the conflict in 2022 and took no action when Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that China has always been open and transparent on the Ukraine crisis, upholding an objective and just position, and relevant parties are well aware of this. We believe that all parties should adopt a common, comprehensive, cooperative, and sustainable security outlook to promote the political resolution of the Ukraine crisis. China is willing to play a constructive role in this process, the spokesperson said.

