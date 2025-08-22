Feast on plateau: Images, data reveal Xizang’s modernization miracle on autonomous region’s 60th anniversary

A celebration marking the 60th anniversary of the founding of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is held in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on August 21, 2025. Photos on this page: VCG

Festive cheers filled every corner of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region in recent days. On Thursday morning, some 20,000 residents from all walks of life gathered at Potala Palace Square in Lhasa to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of the autonomous region.Shops in Barkhor Street were freshly painted, some adorned with national flags. In the bustling area around Jokhang Temple, one of Lhasa's most iconic sites, many worshippers were seen performing full-body prostrations. Banners reading "Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Xizang Autonomous Region" could be seen across the city and countryside, alongside slogans to mark the meaningful day.On September 1, 1965, a total of 301 representatives from all ethnic groups across the region convened in Lhasa for the First Session of the First People's Congress of the Xizang Autonomous Region, officially declaring the founding of the autonomous region and ushering in a historic leap in its social system, according to the Xizang Daily.Over the past six decades, Xizang has achieved leapfrog development, advanced prosperity, attained affluence, embraced modern civilization and enhanced connectivity through openness."Every step forward in the region reflects a new chapter in the development of human civilization," the Xizang Daily noted in its report.Xizang has historically eradicated absolute poverty, bringing about a transformation that has allowed the people of Xizang to make a one-step leap across a thousand years in lifestyle.The region has prioritized education, pioneering 15 years of publicly funded education from kindergartens to high schools. Urban and rural healthcare systems continue to improve, with the average life expectancy rising to 72.5 years.Bridges over the Lhasa River, roads across the plateau and even railways threading through snow-capped mountains now connect cities and villages alike.Towering wind turbines, rows of photovoltaic panels and hydropower stations symbolize Xizang's rich clean energy resources. By harnessing wind, solar and water, the region is not only achieving energy self-sufficiency but also looking to reap the dividends of clean energy in the future."I was a serf when I was a child. My mother worked for the nobles, toiled in the fields, and even had to rent their houses. Life was very hard. At that time, serfs were like 'talking livestock,'" 81-year-old retired civil servant Puciren told the Global Times. "Sixty years ago, when we heard about the founding of the autonomous region, everyone was thrilled because we were finally becoming masters of our own lives.""Under the leadership of the central government, I have witnessed the transformation of the region - beautiful mountains and rivers, improved infrastructure and kinder people. I want more people to know about these changes," the senior said emotionally.Lajia Dangzhou, dean of the School of Marxism at Sichuan Minzu College, said that the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Xizang Autonomous Region marks six decades of fruitful achievements. "What stands out most is that under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC), the people of all ethnic groups in Xizang have embarked on the path of socialism and practiced the system of regional ethnic autonomy," he said.He particularly emphasized the progress in education. "Since the founding of the autonomous region, the CPC Central Committee has continuously increased investment in the region's education.""Cultural inheritance has also flourished," he noted. "Local residents' demand for material culture has been met in a comprehensive manner."

People take part in a grand mass parade during the 60th anniversary celebration of the founding of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region at the Potala Palace Square in Lhasa on August 21, 2025.

People take part in a grand mass parade during the 60th anniversary celebration of the founding of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region at the Potala Palace Square in Lhasa on August 21, 2025.

Black-necked cranes forage and frolic in the fields at a protection zone in Lhunzhub county, Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on March 8, 2025.

Foreign tourists visit the old town of Barkhor Street in Lhasa, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on June 10, 2025.

A sheep carrying a bag of salt on its back walks among a flock in Ge'gyai county, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on July 20, 2025.

A family stand at the entrance of their new house in Senga village during a move-in ceremony for earthquake-relief housing in Dingri county, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on August 15, 2025.





