China’s new military aircraft to make parade debut at upcoming V-day parade: official media

The file photo shows a J-20 stealth fighter jet attached to the Chinese PLA Air Force flies through the clouds overhead during a flight training exercise. (eng.chinamil.com.cn/Photo by Yang Jun)





The air echelons of China’s upcoming V-Day military parade, scheduled for September 3, will feature the Chinese military’s main air power for joint operations, with a strong lineup of aircraft from the Army, Navy, and Air Force flying over Tian'anmen Square in Beijing at low altitude, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Monday.Many of the military aircraft set to participate in the event will be making their parade debut. Notably, some of the new models, which serve as the mainstay combat aircraft in active service with the Chinese military, represent cutting-edge capabilities and critical assets for high-end warfare. The collective appearance of these advanced equipment pieces will fully demonstrate the latest developments in the Chinese military’s high-tech weaponry and showcases the Chinese People's Liberation Army’s (PLA) powerful strength in deterring adversaries and achieving victories in the skies, according to the Xinhua report.During the parade, the air echelons will be organized in a combat-oriented structure, incorporating early warning and command, strategic projection, and surface attack capabilities across the Army, Navy, and Air Force. Additionally, each echelon will be mixed and grouped according to actual combat requirements. Some echelons will consist of multiple aircraft types, with many aircraft types equipped with airborne weapon systems, highlighting integrated elements and joint operational synergy, Xinhua reported.Some of the participating units have a profound history and distinguished combat records, including exemplary units that emerged during the revolutionary wars as well as representatives excelling in the new era. Moreover, among the pilots set to participate in the parade are multiple winners of the "Golden Helmet" and "Gold Darts" awards, the report said.The air echelons will closely align with the theme of "Remember History, Honor the Martyrs, Cherish Peace, and Create the Future." By displaying banners and slogans, as well as forming specific numerical formations, they will create a solemn commemorative atmosphere, demonstrating the Chinese people's love for peace and the PLA’s unwavering resolve to defend it, according to Xinhua.Global Times