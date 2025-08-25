New exhibition marks great spirit of resisting aggression

A visitor takes photos of a painting at an art exhibition commemorating the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing on August 25, 2025. Photo: Li Hao/GT

A striking photograph captures a soldier of the Eighth Route Army, led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), standing resolute atop a tree with a rifle in hand, the distant Baota Mountain in Yan'an - the cradle of the Chinese revolution - framing the scene. This iconic image, emblematic of the Chinese people's 14-year struggle against Japanese aggression (1931-45), embodies the unyielding determination and resolve of the Chinese people to resist and triumph over invaders.Eighty years later, this powerful photograph is featured alongside over 300 artworks in a landmark exhibition at the National Art Museum of China in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War. The exhibition, which opened on Monday, includes notable pieces such as the monumental bas-relief from the Monument to the People's Heroes, depicting the Chinese struggle, and the evocative painting Ode to Peace.

Photo: Xu Liuliu/GT

"Over 80 years ago, artists wielded brushes and carving knives as weapons," said Vice Minister of Culture and Tourism Lu Yingchuan at the exhibition's opening. "Their creations voiced protest, rallied the people's will, and fortified morale during a time of national crisis, erecting an indomitable spiritual Great Wall."Titled The People Will Prevail, the exhibition is organized into five sections: Prelude, Nation in Peril, Heroic Struggle, Glorious Triumph and Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation. Featuring a blend of classic and contemporary works, it chronicles the 14-year resistance, underscoring the CPC's pivotal role in the Eastern theater of the World Anti-Fascist War. According to the exhibition's preface, it proclaims with unwavering conviction: Justice will prevail! Peace will prevail! The people will prevail!Highlights include an array of artworks from the 1930s, created during the war's early stages to galvanize national unity. Limited resources during wartime elevated printmaking to a vital medium for artists. Notable examples include Jiang Feng's 1937 print Northeast Anti-Japanese Volunteer Army in the Snow and Ice, Li Qun's 1937 The War of Resistance, and Li Shaoyan's 1940 The 120th Division of the Eighth Route Army's Mobile Operations in North China.Fan Di'an, chairman of the China Artists Association, noted in his speech at the opening that following the September 18 Incident in 1931, a Hangzhou printmaker captured the Japanese occupation of Shenyang in an artwork. After the July 7 Incident in 1937, marking Japan's full-scale invasion and the onset of China's nationwide resistance, printmakers ­produced compelling works centered on the Defense of Lugou Bridge. These were distinguished by their artistic excellence and striking visual impact."These artworks reveal the national soul forged through trials of blood and fire," Fan remarked, emphasizing that the revolutionary artists' commitment to preserving China's cultural essence and igniting the national spirit remains a tradition to uphold today.Jin Shangyi, a renowned painter and honorary president of the China Artists Association, told the Global Times the exhibition was "profoundly meaningful," underscoring the significance of showcasing artworks that reflect the War of Resistance.Zhu Di, a vice chairman of the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles, said, "This exhibition vividly illustrates the enduring spirit of resistance within the realm of fine arts."Lu Yingchuan concluded that the exhibition serves as a heartfelt tribute to the "great spirit of resisting aggression," urging visitors to honor history, remember martyrs, cherish peace and strive toward a brighter future.The exhibition is part of a series cultural events to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.In July, the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance against Japanese Aggression kicked off an exhibition with 1,525 photos and 3,237 cultural relics to highlight how the Chinese people, under the CPC-led national united front, fought for survival, national revival, and a broader struggle for human justice.