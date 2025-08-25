Chinese scientists achieve breakthrough in low-Earth orbit satellites

6G Photo: VCG

China's Pengcheng Laboratory and the Harbin Institute of Technology (Shenzhen) have achieved a breakthrough in digital beam-forming for low-Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, with field tests showing significant signal-to-noise ratio gains. The milestone paves the way for extending the country's computing power network into space and advancing 6G integrated space-terrestrial connectivity, the Securities Times reported.Through dozens of orbital tests, the team has verified the feasibility of multi-antenna digital beam-forming in high-dynamic LEO satellite communications. Its self-developed baseband system improved signal-to-noise ratios by up to 5.5 dB in transmission and 2.6 dB in reception, according to the report.The achievement is a milestone in applying China's collaborative communication theory to satellite links, offering key support for extending the national computing power network into space and enabling ubiquitous high-speed 6G space-terrestrial connectivity, according to the report.Addressing the high-speed motion of LEO satellites, the joint research team developed a tracking algorithm that integrates satellite ephemeris with high-precision angle estimation. By applying satellite motion equations and real-time angle measurements, the system achieved tracking accuracy better than 0.1 degrees, said the report.The successful application of multi-antenna digital beam-forming offers a new system design approach for large-scale LEO satellite communications. It is a major breakthrough in the technological road map of satellite systems, providing critical support for large-scale satellite constellations and highly reliable satellite links, while also ensuring stable and robust connectivity for the construction, operation, and services of China's national computing power network, according to the report."6G's biggest leap lies in its connectivity," Liu Dingding, a veteran tech industry analyst, told the Global Times on Monday. "It will integrate ground infrastructure with satellites and aerial platforms, creating a seamless air-space-ground network far beyond what 5G can offer."Such integration will pave the way for breakthroughs in digital twins, world models, and artificial intelligence agents," Liu said. "Stronger, more ubiquitous connections are essential for these next-generation applications to scale."Infrastructure-wise, 6G may combine ground base stations with low-Earth orbit satellites or even high-altitude balloons," he added. "That means broader coverage, fewer blind spots, and far more efficient communication—especially in remote regions."Ma Jihua, a veteran telecom industry analyst, told the Global Times that China has remained at the forefront of global 6G research and development (R&D). "From theoretical exploration to technical trials, many of China's achievements are leading the industry. In particular, in rolling out key technologies, China can draw on its robust industrial and supply chains to achieve rapid iteration and upgrades," Ma said.Ma noted that while 5G has made significant inroads in industrial internet applications, it has yet to deliver breakthrough innovations for consumers. "With advances in 6G, network speeds will rise sharply and latency will fall further. Large-scale adoption could trigger qualitative changes, enabling more precise remote-control operations. Data-intensive applications powered by artificial intelligence and virtual reality are likely to emerge, providing a stronger foundation for the digital economy," he added.6G is a more powerful communication technology that offers faster speeds, lower latency, and greater reliability, and it also integrates communications, sensing, computing, artificial intelligence (AI), big data and security to support a broader range of emerging applications, according to China Media Group (CMG).In 2019, China established the IMT-2030 (6G) Promotion Group and a national task force for 6G R&D. According to the group's forecast, 6G networks—targeted for commercial use around 2030—will enable new services such as intelligent agent interaction, integrated sensing and communication, and inclusive AI, CMG reported.By 2040, the number of connected 6G terminals is expected to grow more than 30 times compared with 2022, with monthly data traffic surging more than 130 times, opening up a vast market of hundreds of billions of connected devices and trillions of gigabytes in monthly traffic, CMG reported.Global Times