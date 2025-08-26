SOURCE / ECONOMY
Chinese FM responds to US president’s claim of 200% tariffs, if China does not give US rare-earth magnets
By Global Times Published: Aug 26, 2025 03:56 PM
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun

Asked to comment on US President Donald Trump's claim that if China does not give the US rare-earth magnets, the US will impose 200 percent tariffs, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told a press conference on Tuesday that "we have made clear China's position on the tariff issue many times."

At the press conference, a foreign media reporter claimed that the US has more leverage over China on trade than China has over the US, and that aircraft parts are critical products and Washington must address Beijing's restrictions on rare earths.  

Asked to comment on that, Guo said that he had just answered a relevant question, and reiterated that China has always handled and promoted China-US relations in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, while firmly safeguarding its own sovereignty, security and development interests. 

"We hope that the US side will meet us halfway and jointly promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations," the spokesperson said. 

Global Times
