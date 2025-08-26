Shenzhen's development miracle in numbers

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the founding of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. In the past 45 years, Shenzhen in South China’s Guangdong Province, has grown from a small fishing village to a global metropolis. These numbers tell the story of a true development miracle.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the founding of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. In the past 45 years, Shenzhen in South China’s Guangdong Province, has grown from a small fishing village to a global metropolis. These numbers tell the story of a true development miracle.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the founding of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. In the past 45 years, Shenzhen in South China’s Guangdong Province, has grown from a small fishing village to a global metropolis. These numbers tell the story of a true development miracle.

This year marks the 45th anniversary of the founding of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone. In the past 45 years, Shenzhen in South China’s Guangdong Province, has grown from a small fishing village to a global metropolis. These numbers tell the story of a true development miracle.