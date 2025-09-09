Xi sends Teacher's Day greetings, urges nurturing capable youth for socialist cause

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has sent greetings to teachers and educators across the country ahead of the Teacher's Day, which falls on Wednesday.



In a reply letter to eight rural teachers, Xi urged them to enhance their teaching skills and nurture more capable young people with sound moral grounding, intellectual ability, physical vigor, aesthetic sensibility, and work skills needed to join and carry on the socialist cause.

