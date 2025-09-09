China secures over $100b in foreign investment for 15 straight years, reinforcing role as global investment hub: report

Visitors browse rotorcrafts and helicopters on display at the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province on September 9, 2025 Photo: VCG

China secured more than $100 billion in foreign investment for 15 consecutive years and maintained outward investment above the same threshold for 12 consecutive years as of the end of 2024. The scale consistently ranked among the top in the world, highlighting China's long-term, steady progress in drawing foreign capital, according to a report released by China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) on Tuesday.The expansion of foreign investment showed that, despite rising unilateralism and protectionism in the world, businesses vote with their feet in seeking a stable and predictable environment for growth, and China's efforts to further open its market to global companies provide clear evidence of this, a Chinese expert said.This report was released at China's only major national exhibition focused on the theme of investment, the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province. The fair also underscored China's growing attractiveness for foreign investors.As the scale of foreign investment in China continued to expand, its structure also constantly improved. According to Tuesday's report, 34.6 percent of foreign investment was concentrated in high-tech industries last year, with investment in computer manufacturing rising 21.1 percent and medical equipment manufacturing increasing by 93.7 percent.In addition, outward investment in the manufacturing sector reached $37.54 billion, up 37.3 percent, strongly promoting international cooperation in industrial and supply chains, said the report.As foreign investment in China expanded, new quality productive forces have played an increasingly evident role. According to the report, China is the world's second-largest investor in research and development, with expenditure reaching 2.68 percent of GDP. The country also ranks first globally in patent applications.China also leads the world in the number of "lighthouse factories," accounting for more than 40 percent of the global total. Additionally, the country is home to 71 artificial intelligence unicorns, representing one-third of the global total.A growing presence in the Chinese market comes with growing profits. Since 2013, the revenue and total profits of foreign enterprises in China have generally shown an upward trend, with an average annual profit margin of about 8 percent, said the report.The CIFIT, running from Monday to Thursday in Xiamen, has drawn delegations representing more than 120 countries and regions, along with 11 international organizations. Exhibitions from 51 countries and regions are also featured, according to the MOFCOM.Panasonic has participated in multiple sessions of the CIFIT, and this year, for the first time, it was invited to showcase battery products and solutions at a physical booth under the "Green China" theme.China's high-level policies related to opening-up are a cornerstone of confidence for foreign investors, Zhao Bingdi, president of Panasonic Corp of China, told the Global Times during the CIFIT on Tuesday. He gave examples of the nation's implementation of the Foreign Investment Law, along with other supportive measures, "reinforcing our belief that China's business environment is continuously improving, and will become even more transparent, fair, and open."The Japanese multinational electronics company has always regarded the Chinese market as one of its most important markets, said Zhao. Since 2020, Panasonic has actively advanced its investment layout in China, constructing and expanding 18 factories, while cooperating with two fund companies to implement 20 new investments, according to the company."Amid today's rising unilateralism and geopolitical uncertainties, China stands out as one of the most stable and secure markets, offering global companies the much-needed predictability to plan and grow," Hu Qimu, a deputy secretary-general of the Forum 50 for Digital-Real Economies Integration, told the Global Times on Tuesday.The Chinese expert said that in China, the combination of strong policy support, well-developed industrial infrastructure, diverse industries, and a large market creates a highly attractive environment for long-term investment.Beyond these fundamentals, China's complete industrial and supply chains, which are tightly integrated with the global system, provide investors with additional strategic advantages, Hu said.