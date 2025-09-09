China’s countermeasures against Japanese Councillor serve as a strong punishment and a stern warning to people like him: Chinese Embassy in Japan spokesperson

Screenshot of the statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Japan via its WeChat account on September 9, 2025





When asked to comment on the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s recent decision to impose countermeasures against Shi Ping, a member of Japan’s National Diet also known by the name Seki Hei, a spokesperson from the Chinese Embassy in Japan said on Tuesday that Seki used to be a Chinese national, but after he obtained Japanese nationality in Japan, he has long been spreading false and harmful information, maliciously defaming and slandering China.Seki stubbornly engages in extreme anti-China and hate-filled rhetoric, which seriously violates the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and one-China principle. His actions severely interfere in China’s internal affairs and harm China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, said the spokesperson.Such behavior, which seeks personal gain through the betrayal of one’s conscience, is despicable. China’s countermeasures against him, in accordance with the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the People’s Republic of China, are a necessary step to safeguard its own rights and interests, serving as a strong punishment and a stern warning to people like him, said the spokesperson.Let me point out that Shi Ping, for his selfish agenda, has betrayed his ancestors and conscience by joining anti-China forces in making provocations and troubles. China’s countermeasures are aimed to warn and hold to account Shi Ping and his kind. There are consequences for such dishonorable deeds, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Monday.Global Times