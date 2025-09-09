Over 10 Chinese students, scholars interrogated, harassed, repatriated when entering the US: Chinese Embassy in US

latest news

Recently, the Chinese Embassy and Consulates General in the US have received successive reports that involve over 10 Chinese students and scholars being interrogated, harassed, and repatriated when entering the US, according to information obtained by the Global Times from the embassy.According to the Chinese Embassy in the US, the students and scholars were taken into small rooms for extended interrogation, and their personal electronic devices were detained. The US law enforcement officers repeatedly questioned them on issues unrelated to their study and academic pursuits, such as “whether they are members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) or the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC).”The entry process for Chinese students and scholars became “like entering a detention center.” They had to wait for long hours in a designated area at the airports where the temperature was only around a dozen degrees Celsius. They could only spend the night on single narrow sofas, camp beds, or even plastic stools, with no blankets, quilts, or sufficient food. Some had to rely on aluminum foil to keep warm, according to the Chinese embassy.In addition, some US law enforcement officers acted rudely, with some forcibly waking up the students to question them, and some forcing them to sign the interrogation records without enough time to review the contents, and even restricting their communication with others. The US side, disregarding the valid visas held by Chinese students and scholars, repatriated them under the pretext of so-called “visa issues” or “might endanger US national security,” according to the Chinese Embassy.The Chinese side expresses deep concern and firm opposition to such practices by the US side. We have made solemn representations to the US side on the relevant cases at the earliest opportunity, and urged immediate action to redress the wrongdoings. But the US side has never responded with solid justification and explanation, according to the Chinese Embassy in the US.The US side has frequently carried out discriminatory, politically-driven and selective law enforcement against Chinese students and scholars, inflicting physical and mental harm, financial losses, and disruptions to their careers on relevant Chinese individuals. The US’ moves severely violate the legitimate and lawful rights and interests of Chinese nationals, impede the flow of people between the two countries, and undermine China-US people-to-people exchanges. The aforementioned actions of the US side are tainted with severe ideological bias, which will only damage the political mutual trust between the two sides, according to the Chinese Embassy in the US.The aforementioned moves by the US side run counter to the words made by US President Donald Trump, said the Chinese Embassy in the US.President Trump said he would “allow 600,000 Chinese students” into American universities, AP reported on August 27. He said US college system “would go to hell very quickly” without Chinese students, the New York Times reported on August 26.However, some US departments and law enforcement personnel, instead of faithfully acting on the president’s commitment, have repeatedly taken actions that disrupted and undermined China-US educational exchanges, and have severely damaged the US image, credibility and interests. We urge the US side to face the issue, take China’s concerns seriously, immediately correct its wrongdoings, thoroughly investigate in the relevant cases and provide reasonable explanations at the earliest time, according to the Chinese Embassy in the US.Several Chinese study abroad service agencies and student groups previously interviewed by the Global Times said that the processing speed for US study visas has noticeably slowed this year, with master’s degree students being the most affected group. Industry insiders said that the uncertain policy direction of the US is becoming an important factor influencing students’ study abroad decisions. Meanwhile, regions like Singapore and China’s Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are emerging as “new favorites” and alternative destinations for students.