Israel claims strike on Hamas building in Doha; Chinese Embassy in Qatar advises Chinese nationals to raise safety vigilance

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows smoke billowing after explosions in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 9, 2025. Photo: VCG

Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group, Xinhua News Agency reported.In a joint statement, the Israeli military and the Shin Bet security agency confirmed responsibility, saying the strike targeted Hamas leaders "directly responsible for the October 7 massacre" and used "precise munitions and intelligence" to limit civilian harm, according to Xinhua.Eyewitnesses reported loud explosions and plumes of smoke rising over the Qatari capital. Qatar's Interior Ministry confirmed an attack on a Hamas residential headquarters, saying specialized teams had secured the site and that "the situation is safe." No casualties were initially reported, according to Xinhua.Following the airstrike in the Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday, the Chinese Embassy in Qatar issued a statement advising Chinese nationals and institutions in Qatar to heighten safety vigilance, minimize non-essential outings, and avoid traveling to high-risk areas. The embassy also urged Chinese nationals to report to the police promptly and contact the embassy in the event of an emergency.United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday condemned Israel's strikes as a "flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar," Reuters reported. He said Qatar has been playing a very positive role to try to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all hostages held by Hamas, according to Reuters."All parties must work toward achieving a permanent ceasefire, not destroying it," Guterres told reporters, Reuters reported.According to the Xinhua report, the strike drew swift condemnation from Qatar, a key mediator in the conflict that hosts Hamas's political bureau. Its Foreign Ministry called the attack a "serious threat" to the security of citizens and residents and a violation of its sovereignty, Xinhua reported.Saudi Arabia also criticized what it called continued Israeli violations in the region, citing recent strikes in Syria's Homs and Latakia governorates as breaches of international law and the 1974 Disengagement Agreement. Riyadh voiced support for Syria's sovereignty and stability, according to Xinhua.Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the Doha strike as "extremely dangerous, criminal and in violation of the UN Charter," saying it was part of Israel's "continued crimes" against international law, Xinhua reported.Other countries and organizations, including Jordan, Türkiye, and the Arab League, also rushed to condemn the Israeli attacks, according to Xinhua.The US Embassy in Doha also posted on X on Tuesday evening, saying that it has lifted all restrictions on its personnel. US citizens are advised that the previous security alert is no longer in effect and the shelter-in-place has been lifted, according to the post. "We will continue to monitor the situation and will provide further updates as needed. Please continue to remain vigilant," said the embassy.Ding Long, a professor at the Middle East Studies Institute of Shanghai International Studies University, told the Global Times on Tuesday that this airstrike highlights Israel's tendency toward military adventurism.Ding said that on one hand, Israel dares to take such radical actions driven by domestic political demands: it seeks to eliminate Hamas entirely, thereby fulfilling its political objectives and prolonging the state of war. It also benefits from the firm support of the US, which enables it to act with impunity, he noted.Amid the over two-year-long Israel-Palestine conflict, according to Ding, Qatar has always played a crucial mediating role. Israel's current military operation may undermine Qatar's willingness to mediate, he said.Ding said that Qatar may adjust its policy direction toward Hamas, including its stance on issues such as providing shelter to Hamas' leadership. Given Qatar's unwillingness to be drawn into the war, the likelihood of Gulf countries—including Qatar—proactively plotting or escalating the conflict remains low, the expert added.Global Times