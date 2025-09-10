Chinese FM condemns strike on Doha targeting Hamas leadership, 'inseparable from the imbalanced stance of certain extraterritorial countries'

Photo: Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian

China strongly condemns the attack in Qatar's capital city of Doha and firmly opposes Israel's violation of Qatar's territorial sovereignty and national security, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday while commenting on Israel's Tuesday strike on Doha, targeting Hamas leaders."We are deeply concerned that the attack may further escalate regional tensions," Lin said, expressing dissatisfaction with actions from relevant parties that undermine ceasefire negotiations in Gaza."Force cannot bring peace to the Middle East; negotiation is the fundamental way forward," Lin noted that the Gaza conflict has dragged on for nearly two years. China strongly urges all parties, especially Israel, to make active efforts to end hostilities and restart negotiations, rather than the opposite.Israel carried out an unprecedented attack against Hamas leadership in the capital of Qatar on Tuesday, which has been a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks, CNN reported.According to media reports, Israel notified the US before conducting the airstrike on Hamas residences in Doha.Lin said China is deeply concerned about the relevant reports."Israel's airstrike on Hamas targets in Doha gravely violates Qatar's territorial sovereignty and national security, exacerbating regional tensions. This is inseparable from the long-standing, severely imbalanced stance of certain extraterritorial countries on Middle East issues," Lin noted.He urged certain major powers to prioritize regional peace and stability, adopt a fair and responsible attitude, and work with the international community to play a constructive role in promoting ceasefire, ending hostilities, and easing regional tensions.Global Times