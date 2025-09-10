UN, multiple country leaders condemn Israeli attacks on Hamas in Qatar

Latest news

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called the air raids a "flagrant violation" of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar after Israel conducted air strike on Hamas in Qatar, a key mediator in Gaza ceasefire talks.Guterres added that all parties to the Gaza war must work toward achieving a permanent ceasefire rather than destroying the prospects of one.The US also criticized, although mildly, the Israeli attack as White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to reporters that "Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard in bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals."Both British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the strikes, warning of further escalation across the region, Politico reported."The priority must be an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a huge surge in aid into Gaza. This is the only solution toward long-lasting peace," Starmer said."Today's Israeli strikes on Qatar are unacceptable, whatever the reason. I express my solidarity with Qatar and its Emir, Sheikh Tamim Al Thani. Under no circumstances should the war spread throughout the region," said Macron.Spain also called for restraint and a return to diplomatic negotiations. "This attack is a violation of Qatari territorial sovereignty and a flagrant violation of international law," the Spanish foreign ministry said.Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni did not explicitly condemn the attack; instead, she posted on X that she supported Al Thani and that Italy "remains opposed to any form of escalation that could lead to a further worsening of the crisis in the Middle East."The Israeli attack also prompted strong reactions in the region and among the Arab world.Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the country "condemns and denounces in the strongest terms the brutal Israeli aggression and the flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly State of Qatar," adding that it affirms "its full solidarity," Al Jazeera reported.It warned of the "grave consequences resulting from the Israeli occupation's persistence in its criminal transgressions and its blatant violation of the principles of international law and all international norms."Iran described the attack as a "gross violation," and Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the "extremely dangerous and criminal action is a gross violation of all international rules and regulations, a violation of Qatar's national sovereignty and territorial integrity."Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement that "the targeting of the Hamas negotiating delegation while ceasefire talks continue shows that Israel does not aim to reach peace, but rather continue the war," the ministry said in a statement."This situation is clear proof that Israel has adopted its expansionist politics in the region and terrorism as a state policy," read the statement.The United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Jordan and Iraq have also issued statements condemning the attack among others.Earlier on Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials. Hamas said later that the strike occurred while its delegation was discussing a new ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump. According to the group, the negotiating team survived, but six others were killed, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Global Times