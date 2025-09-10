Qatar vows ‘comprehensive’ response to Israeli attack, declines US claim of alert in advance

This frame grab taken from an AFPTV footage shows smoke billowing after explosions in the Qatari capital of Doha on September 9, 2025. Photo: VCG

Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Tuesday that Qatar will adopt a "comprehensive" approach to respond to the Israeli strike on Doha earlier in the day and deter future attacks, the Xinhua News Agency reported.Qatar reserves the right to respond to Israel and will not tolerate any violations of its sovereignty, he told a press conference. The country is also forming a team led by Qatari Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi to pursue legal actions in response to the Israeli strike, he said, according to Xinhua.Earlier on Tuesday, Israel launched an unprecedented airstrike in the Qatari capital, targeting a building used by senior Hamas officials in what Israeli authorities described as an attempt to assassinate leaders of the group who were "directly responsible for the October 7 massacre."Hamas said later that the strike occurred while its delegation was discussing a new ceasefire proposal presented by US President Donald Trump. According to the group, the negotiating team survived, but six others were killed.In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump said he was notified that Israel was attacking Hamas in the capital Doha by the US military, but it was "unfortunately, too late to stop the attack.""This was a decision made by [Israel's] Prime Minister Netanyahu, it was not a decision made by me," he said, before praising Qatar as a "strong ally and friend."The Trump administration on Tuesday criticized Israel's decision to launch the strike, CNBC reported."Unilaterally bombing inside Qatar, a sovereign nation and close ally of the United States that is working very hard in bravely taking risks with us to broker peace, does not advance Israel or America's goals," Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to reporters at the White House.The Trump administration was informed of the attack by the US military, which learned of it just before it was carried out, Leavitt said.She declined to say if the US military, which maintains a major base in Qatar, had been alerted in advance by Israel, or if it had learned of the impending strike through other means, CNBC reported.Her comments appeared to conflict with a White House official's claim to CNBC earlier Tuesday that the Trump administration was notified by Israel just before the attack.The US administration earlier said it notified Qatari officials before Israel's attack on Hamas negotiators in Doha, a claim refuted by the Gulf country, according to Al Jazeera."The Trump administration was notified by the United States military that Israel was attacking Hamas, which, very unfortunately, was located in a section of Doha, the capital of Qatar," Leavitt said, adding that Trump had directed his special envoy, Steve Witkoff, to "inform the Qataris of the impending attack."However, Qatar refuted the characterization, with a spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs saying claims that the government had been "pre-informed of the attack are completely false"."The call that was received from an American official came during the sound of the explosions that resulted from the Israeli attack in Doha," Majed al-Ansari wrote in a statement on X.