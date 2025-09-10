US urged to refrain from sending erroneous signals to 'Taiwan independence' as lawmakers call on ICAO to invite Taiwan: spokesperson

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

When asked to comment on reports that US lawmakers called on the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) to invite the Taiwan region to participate in its assembly this month, Chen Binhua, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said on Wednesday that regarding Taiwan's participation in international organizations, including ICAO activities, our position is consistent and clear: Matters must be handled in accordance with the one-China principle."We urge the US side to honor the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques through concrete actions, exercise restraints in its words and deeds concerning the Taiwan region, and refrain from sending erroneous signals to 'Taiwan independence' forces," the spokesperson said. The DPP authorities' attempts to "seek independence by relying on external forces" within international organizations and the international community are doomed to fail.Global Times