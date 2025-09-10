V-Day military parade a shared moment of pride for all Chinese: mainland Taiwan affairs office spokesperson

Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office

The September 3 military parade is a shared moment of pride for all Chinese people, both at home and abroad, marking a historic Victory Day that resonates deeply. It was an occasion for the Chinese people, alongside peace-loving countries worldwide, to commemorate history, honor martyrs, cherish peace, and look toward the future, said a Chinese mainland official on Wednesday.Chen Binhua, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks during a regular press conference on Wednesday, when asked to comment on that compatriots from the island of Taiwan widely praised the mainland's remarkable development achievements and strong military capabilities, and expressed heightened national pride. However, they also expressed deep concern over the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities and "Taiwan independence" forces, whose reckless provocations and pursuit of "independence" could lead Taiwan into a dangerous situation.President Xi Jinping's speech and the September 3 parade demonstrated the Chinese nation's firm confidence in its path toward great rejuvenation, underscored the Chinese military's role as a guardian of world peace, and served as a powerful declaration of the Chinese people's commitment to building a shared future for humanity, Chen said.Chen noted that many compatriots from the Taiwan island watched the parade live, either in person or through various media, expressing that the event was "a pride for the entire Chinese nation." Taiwan island's local media noted that whether Taiwan residents attended in person or followed via television or the internet, they felt a shared sense of honor. The parade showcased the disciplined and formidable formations of the People's Liberation Army, as well as advanced weaponry, highlighting the military's integrated combat capabilities and new-domain, high-quality combat forces. This display underscored China's determination and ability to safeguard peace, uphold justice, maintain national unity, and oppose "Taiwan independence," said the spokesperson.The mainstream sentiment on the island of Taiwan favors peace, development, exchange, and cooperation. Lai Ching-te's continuous increase in defense budgets and attempts to seek "independence through military means" only heighten the risks of conflict and instability in Taiwan, causing growing unease among the people, Chen pointed out.It is only natural that more compatriots from Taiwan are opposing these actions. We hope that compatriots from Taiwan will join us in commemorating history, honoring martyrs, upholding the tradition of patriotism, and carrying forward the great national spirit and the spirit of the War of Resistance. Together, we must resolutely oppose "Taiwan independence" separatism and foreign interference, steadfastly safeguard peace and stability across the Taiwan Straits, and jointly contribute to the great cause of and the bright future of national rejuvenation, Chen said.This culminated in the first complete victory against foreign invasion in modern Chinese history. During the 14 years of arduous resistance, the CPC, with its outstanding political leadership and correct strategic approaches, guided the direction of the war. It steadfastly promoted nationwide resistance, unity, and progress, while opposing compromise, division, and regression. The CPC championed the banner of the Anti-Japanese National United Front, resolutely maintaining, consolidating, and developing it, while adhering to independence, unity, and resistance, thereby safeguarding the overall situation of united resistance. CPC members fought bravely on the front lines, becoming the backbone of the nation's hope for survival and the pillar of the national resistance. The CPC's pivotal role was key to the victory in the War of Resistance, Chen said.The DPP authorities not only avoid acknowledging the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and Japan's defeat but also harbor a deep colonial nostalgia, repeatedly glorifying the history of invaders and colonizers. Their words and actions betray the nation's stance, lack any sense of national integrity, severely hurt the feelings of compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Straits, and challenge the conscience and justice of human society. Such national betrayers have no standing or qualification to make baseless remarks about the history of the War of Resistance or its commemorative activities, Chen said at the Wednesday press conference, slamming the recent claim by "Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council" alleging that "the Communist Party of China (CPC) made no contribution to the war and merely used it to strengthen itself."Chen said that at the "most perilous moment" when the Chinese nation faced with the threat of extinction, all Chinese people, including Taiwan compatriots, fought courageously for national liberation, the restoration of Taiwan island, and the defeat of Japanese fascism. They stood united, fearless in the face of violence, and resisted for the survival of the nation, the rejuvenation of the Chinese people, and the cause of human justice.The spokesperson emphasized that the CPC-led guerrilla warfare in the enemy's rear and the Kuomintang-led frontal battlefields complemented each other, forming a strategic pincer against the enemy. Data shows that from September 1931 to September 1945, the Northeast Anti-Japanese forces eliminated over 170,000 Japanese troops, while the Eighth Route Army, New Fourth Army, and South China guerrilla forces eliminated 527,000 Japanese troops, dealing heavy blows to the enemy and boosting the confidence of the resistance.The vast rear battlefields countered 60 percent of the invading Japanese forces, gradually becoming the main theater of resistance, thwarting Japan's arrogant ambition to quickly annihilate China and enslave the Chinese nation, according to the Chen. These efforts made significant contributions to the great victory in the War of Resistance. History is history, and facts are facts. They cannot be distorted or erased, he noted.Global Times