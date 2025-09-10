2025 Inclusion·Conference on the Bund kicks off in Shanghai to launch a global hub for fintech dialogue

Photo: Lu Ting/GT

The 2025 Inclusion·Conference on the Bund, a global platform for fintech and frontier technologies, opened Wednesday at Shanghai’s Huangpu World Expo Park and will run through Saturday.Under the theme of “Path to Innovative Growth,” the 2025 conference will feature more than 40 insight forums, with the participation of 16 academicians from the Chinese Academy of Engineering and the Chinese Academy of Sciences and winners of Turing Award, as well as more than 550 industry experts and business leaders.On Friday, organizers of three major Asian fintech events, the Singapore FinTech Festival, Hong Kong FinTech Week and Inclusion Conference on the Bund, will gather together at the conference to jointly establish a Global Thematic Day featuring dialogues on topics such as regional practices and technological innovation, underscoring Shanghai’s drive to build a global hub for fintech dialogue.Global Times