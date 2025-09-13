Eight Chinese departments jointly unveil plan to boost auto industry growth

Visitors look at vehicles at the booth of BYD during the 2025 Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International Auto Show in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, May 31, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), together with seven other government departments, on Friday issued a comprehensive Work Plan for Steady Growth of the Automobile Industry (2025-2026) to support the country's auto sector.The plan sets a target of 32.3 million vehicle sales in 2025, a 3 percent year-on-year increase. New-energy vehicles (NEVs) are expected to lead the growth, with sales reaching 15.5 million units, up 20 percent.The plan also projects steady export growth and a 6 percent increase in the added value of auto manufacturing in 2025.Key measures include stricter cost monitoring, tighter oversight of production consistency, and requirements for automakers to honor payment commitments.The plan also proposes authorization of pilot programs for Level 3 (L3) intelligent connected vehicles (ICVs) where possible, to pave the way for advanced autonomous driving alongside updated road safety and insurance regulations. To fuel innovation, the plan prioritizes digital and intelligent transformation, including wider application of AI into R&D, manufacturing, and operations.It calls for breakthroughs in critical technologies like automotive chips, operating systems, AI, and solid-state batteries, while encouraging enterprise collaboration to improve efficiency, durability, and consumer-oriented features like intelligent driving.The strategy seeks to stimulate consumer demand through technological advancements and high-quality supply, while continuing the "upward development of Chinese automobile brands" campaign to foster globally competitive Chinese brands.Global Times