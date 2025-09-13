MOFCOM condemns US putting Chinese firms on ‘entity list’, vows to safeguards enterprises’ rights, interests

The Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) Photo: VCG

In response to the US Commerce Department's Friday announcement of adding multiple Chinese entities to the "Entity List" of export controls, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Saturday that the US is suppressing enterprises from China and other countries, undermining normal international business exchanges, seriously distorting the global market, harming the legitimate rights and interests of enterprises, and endangering the security and stability of global supply chains and industrial chains. China firmly opposes such actions.The spokesperson said China has noted that the US Commerce Department has overstretched the concept of national security, abused export controls, and imposed sanctions on multiple Chinese entities in sectors such as semiconductors, biotechnology, aerospace, and trade logistics. Under the pretext of safeguarding the international order and national security, the US is in fact pursuing unilateralism and hegemonism, placing its own interests above the development rights of other countries."Starting Sunday, Chinese and US teams will hold economic and trade talks in Spain. What is the US' intention behind imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises at this juncture?" the MOFCOM spokesperson asked. "China urges the US to immediately correct its wrongful practices and stop the unwarranted suppression of Chinese enterprises. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises."