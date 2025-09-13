China launches anti-dumping investigation into analog IC chips from US

The Ministry of Commerce of China File photo: VCG

China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) announced on Saturday to initiate an anti-dumping investigation into certain analog IC chips imported from the US starting from September 13, 2025.The MOFCOM said it received a formal application for an anti-dumping investigation submitted by the Jiangsu Semiconductor Industry Association in July 2025 on behalf of the relevant domestic analog chip industry, according to a statement issued by the ministry.Upon the review results and in accordance with Article 16 of the Anti-Dumping Regulations, MOFCOM decided to initiate an anti-dumping investigation into imported relevant analog chips originating from the US starting September 13, 2025.According to the statement, the anti-dumping investigation period is from January 1, 2024 to December 31, 2024, and the injury investigation period is from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024.This investigation will normally be completed by September 13, 2026. Under special circumstances, the investigation period may be extended by another six months, the statement said.In response to a question about the anti-dumping investigation, a spokesperson from MOFCOM highlighted recent US actions including overgeneralizing national security concerns, abusing export controls, and wielding "long-arm jurisdiction" to "maliciously block and suppress" China's chip products and artificial intelligence sector. These actions, the spokesperson said, violate World Trade Organization (WTO) rules and infringe upon the legitimate rights of Chinese enterprises. China firmly opposes these practices.According to the spokesperson, the investigation will focus on "Commodity Interface IC Chip and Gate Driver IC Chip" imported from the US. Preliminary data submitted by the domestic applicant indicates that from 2022 to 2024, cumulative imports of these US chips surged by 37 percent, while their prices dropped by 52 percent over the same period. These trends, the spokesperson noted, have "depressed and suppressed" domestic sales prices of similar products, causing "substantial damage" to the operations of China's domestic chip industry.The investigating authority will conduct the review in accordance with legal procedures, while fully protecting the rights of all interested parties, and arrive at an objective and fair ruling based on the evidence presented, the spokesperson added.Global Times