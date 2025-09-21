Arc’teryx apology discrepancies spark debate, sincerity remains under scrutiny: public voices

Cai Guoqiang stages a fireworks display in the Himalayas of Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on September 20, 2025. Photo: from web

Outdoor brand Arc'teryx on Sunday issued apology statements on both domestic and overseas platforms while the content of the two statements differed.Arc'teryx and internationally renowned Chinese artist Cai Guoqiang issued apologies on Sunday after a fireworks display in the Himalayas in Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region on Friday evening, co-organized by Arc'teryx and Cai, triggered an outcry among Chinese netizens over ecological concerns and cultural disrespect.In its domestic apology statement, Arc'teryx emphasized the need for greater professionalism in assessing the boundaries of artistic expression and greater humility toward nature.The brand pledged to work under government supervision with its teams to review the ecological impact of the project, invite third-party evaluations and take remedial measures based on the findings, while also advancing environmental initiatives and cultural public-welfare programs in Tibet.While in its overseas statement, Arc'teryx just said it deeply disappointed that this happened [the fireworks display on the Himalayas], stressing that the event was out of line with the brand's values. It added that the company is "addressing this directly with the local artist involved, our team in China, and will change the way we work to ensure this doesn't happen again."The overseas apology was officially published on Arc'teryx's Instagram account, where many users — including international buyers — expressed dissatisfaction. Some criticized the brand for "sponsoring fireworks on the Himalayas," calling it "absolutely insane and beyond unforgivable," while others vowed, "I won't be buying any of your gear anymore." Several comments demanded accountability beyond "a single apology post," stressing that the ecological damage could take decades to recover.Some users questioned the sincerity of Arc'teryx's apology, saying it "insufficient" and "inconsistent between domestic and overseas statements." They argued that the reference to "working with the China team to adjust practices" risked being seen as an attempt to shift responsibility.So far, Arc'teryx's attitude toward the apology and its proposed remedial measures remain the main focus of overseas consumers' attention.Meanwhile, local authority of Xigaze, Xizang Autonomous Region, also released a statement on its official WeChat account on early Sunday morning, saying that they have set up an investigation team that rushed to the scene for verification immediately, and will handle the matter in accordance with laws and regulations based on the verification results.Global Times